BENNINGTON — Coming off its first perfect regular season in program history, it’s fair to say that the Mount Anthony Patriots softball team will have a target on their backs every single game they play this spring.
Co-coaches Brooke Remington and Katie Contrada have experienced plenty of success with the Patriots. Contrada took over the program in 2010 and Remington quickly joined the coaching staff. The duo led MAU to five straight championship appearances and three state titles until they stepped away in 2018.
They returned as co-coaches last year and brought MAU to the Division I semifinals. Remington and Contrada know how to manage expectations and are focused on the present.
“Every season is different. Every year you come in with a fresh start looking to put the players you have in the best possible positions to win games,” said Contrada. “And you don’t try to replicate what you’ve done in years past. Just try to use the talent that you have to be the best you can be.”
It helps that MAU graduated just two seniors from its 2021 team: pitcher Sofia Berryhill and outfielder Danielle Moscarello.
Berryhill was a force inside the circle, tossing 9 complete games in a shortened season for the Patriots.
Madisyn Crossman and Mia Paligo are two players ready to take on an added role on the mound for the Patriots while Masson Billert brings some familiarity behind the plate, returning as the team’s starting catcher.
“She’s great behind the dish. She calls a good game,” Contrada said.
Sophomore Taeya Guetti, MAU’s starting shortstop, highlights a deep offensive lineup with plenty of pop.
“Taeya is a great, great shortstop for us,” Remington said. “[She] does some damage in the box for us. “
Fellow sophomore Alle George will patrol centerfield and is another threat with the bat in her hands.
The junior class includes players like Grace Kobelia who will serve as a utility infielder for the Patriots and starting first baseman Cadence Bartholdi.
The Patriots only have two seniors: Billet and Autumn Hayes. What they lack in age they make up for with softball experience according to Contrada.
“Our team is still pretty young, but they play a lot of softball all year round. So despite such a large sophomore and junior presence on our team, they’re not young to the game.”
One aspect that may very well help the Patriots is the return of competition against Massachusetts schools. MAU uses those regular season contests against heightened competition as a measuring stick, allowing the coaches to see what they are doing well and what needs to be improved.
Last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, MAU played a hyperlocal schedule prior to the playoffs.
MAU hosts Wahconah April 22 and travels to Pittsfield for a May 4 contest. The Patriots will also host Taconic on May 12. Contrada is excited to once again compete against some Massachusetts teams.
“We go down there obviously looking to play our best but at the end of the day, no matter what happens, win or loss we’re trying to learn from those experiences,”Contrada said. “Having pressure situations and playing some tough games is really what prepares you for the playoffs. So we look forward to those games because they’re a good test for us.”
Remington and Contrada are confident in their group. The goal every year is to win, but the Patriots coaches are taking it one day at a time.
“We have some really hard workers on our team and we have really great chemistry,” Remington said. “I think as we move through our season and figure out where everybody belongs and just build up our roster to be the best that we can be by June, I think this team could really go far.”
The Patriots start their season April 16 when they host Colchester for an 11 a.m. game.