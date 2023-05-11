PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Mount Anthony softball earned its strongest win of the season Wednesday, defeating Division I Taconic High School 10-6.
Abby Foster pitched the Patriots to the win, limiting the Taconic bats to six hits, one walk. Foster added nine strikeouts through her complete game.
Taylor Grogan continued her scorching hot pace at the plate, hitting a triple and a double, driving in three run, while Caedance Bartholdi went 3 for 4.
MAU improved to 7-2 on the season, and stayed on the road, playing Fair Haven on Thursday. For results from that contest, visit Benningtonbanner.com/sports.