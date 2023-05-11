MAU softball 5/9/2023

Mount Anthony softball pitcher Abby Foster delivers a pitch during Tuesday's win over Burr and Burton. Foster pitched the Patriots to a road victory over Taconic, Mass. High School on Thursday. 

 Gary Baker — Banner correspondent
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Mount Anthony softball earned its strongest win of the season Wednesday, defeating Division I Taconic High School 10-6. 

Abby Foster pitched the Patriots to the win, limiting the Taconic bats to six hits, one walk. Foster added nine strikeouts through her complete game.

Taylor Grogan continued her scorching hot pace at the plate, hitting a triple and a double, driving in three run, while Caedance Bartholdi went 3 for 4.

MAU improved to 7-2 on the season, and stayed on the road, playing Fair Haven on Thursday. For results from that contest, visit Benningtonbanner.com/sports.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.