BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony softball defeated Burr and Burton 26-3 on Tuesday afternoon in five innings.
Autumn Hayes had a productive day at the dish, getting three hits in four at-bats and adding two RBIs to her stat sheet. Masson Billert also was solid offensively, hitting a couple singles as well as a double.
Mia Paligo and Taylor Hill split time in the circle for the Patriots. Paligo tossed three scoreless innings, allowing one hit, walking one, hitting another and striking out five. Hill finished in relief and allowed three runs on one hit, one walk, one hit batter and a strikeout.
Mount Anthony (4-4) remains at home when they host Taconic Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Burr and Burton (1-6) is back in Manchester on Thursday, hosting Poultney at 4:30 p.m.