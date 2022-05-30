MAU SOFTBALL 5/12/22 (copy)

Mount Anthony starting pitcher Mia Paligo fires a pitch during a win over Taconic earlier this season. 

The road to the championship for Vermont spring athletes is now clear as the Vermont Principals’ Association released playoff pairings for baseball, lacrosse, softball, ultimate frisbee and tennis on Monday. Plenty of Bennington County teams are in contention. Here is an outlook for Mount Anthony softball.

The Patriots ended their regular season at 9-5 and earned the No. 4 seed in Division I. MAU will host No. 13 Burlington (1-12) Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Mia Paligo has been the constant in the circle for MAU all season long. At the plate, a combination of Paligo, Taeya Guetti, Autumn Hayes, Masson Billert and Madisyn Crossman powered the MAU offense which averaged nearly 11 runs per game.

MAU enters the playoffs on a four game winning streak. The Patriots did not play Burlington in the regular season.

If the Patriots were to prevail, they would get the winner of No. 12 Mount Mansfield (1-14) at No. 5 Essex (9-5) on Friday.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

