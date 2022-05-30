The road to the championship for Vermont spring athletes is now clear as the Vermont Principals’ Association released playoff pairings for baseball, lacrosse, softball, ultimate frisbee and tennis on Monday. Plenty of Bennington County teams are in contention. Here is an outlook for Mount Anthony softball.
The Patriots ended their regular season at 9-5 and earned the No. 4 seed in Division I. MAU will host No. 13 Burlington (1-12) Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Mia Paligo has been the constant in the circle for MAU all season long. At the plate, a combination of Paligo, Taeya Guetti, Autumn Hayes, Masson Billert and Madisyn Crossman powered the MAU offense which averaged nearly 11 runs per game.
MAU enters the playoffs on a four game winning streak. The Patriots did not play Burlington in the regular season.
If the Patriots were to prevail, they would get the winner of No. 12 Mount Mansfield (1-14) at No. 5 Essex (9-5) on Friday.