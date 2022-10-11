BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony took care of Fair Haven on Tuesday afternoon, grabbing a 6-1 win. Collin Bevin played a large role in the victory, securing a hat trick.
Evan Eggsware and Finn McRae also added a score for the Patriots. MAU also benefited from a Fair Haven own goal, as the visitors deflected in a Patriots cross.
Luke Rizio, Eggsware and Lucas Lincourt added assists for MAU.
Lincourt grabbed the win protecting the net, making four saves. Kole Matta had 10 saves for Fair Haven.
MAU plays at Rutland Friday at 6 p.m.