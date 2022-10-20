BENNINGTON — Coming into Thursday’s senior game, Mount Anthony boys soccer had scored just one goal in its previous two contests: A 1-0 loss to Rutland and a 1-1 draw against Brattleboro, respectively. Health has been an issue for the Patriots over the past couple of weeks. Key players have been forced to the sideline because of injuries.
MAU was healthier on Thursday, and the goals returned in a big way as the Patriots defeated Hartford 6-0 on SVC field.
Coach Mike Molloy described it as a bounce-back game for his Patriots, who played arguably their best match of the season with the playoffs looming.
“We got to start getting some confidence, and that’s what I think this was,” Molloy said. “We wanted to keep the foot on the gas pedal and keep working hard.”
MAU did just that, firing 12 first half shots and racing out to a 5-0 advantage after 40 minutes.
Pete McKenna returned from a multi-game absence and wasted little time getting into the box score, bouncing a shot off the right post seven minutes into the contest that deflected into the back of the net for the first goal of the game.
McKenna looked healthy, attempting five shots on the day.
Four minutes after McKenna’s goal, Luke Rizio put his name into the scoring sheet. Rizio finished a chance near the net after making a run down the left sideline and receiving a rope of a pass from Collin Bevin.
Evan Eggsware, Rizio again, and Bevin added a goal by the end of the half to put Hartford, a one-loss team entering the game, away early.
McKenna added his second goal of the day early in the second half. Riley Thurber and Asa Kobik added assists in a well-balanced effort that also saw senior goalies Lucas Lincourt and Aidan Moscarello split time protecting the Patriots net.
The win secures a top-four seed in the Division I playoffs and a first round bye, giving the Patriots even more time to get 100 percent healthy.
MAU also claimed the Southern Vermont League Title. Molloy established three team goals for the Patriots this fall.
First, he wanted to win the John James tournament. MAU checked that off the list on Sept. 17, defeating Brattleboro 3-2.
The next was to win the Southern Vermont League. The Patriots locked that up after Tuesday’s draw against Brattleboro. It’s the first time in Molloy’s 14 years as coach that an MAU team has accomplished both.
The third? Make it to the state championship game.
“If we get there, it’s a 50-50 shot,” Molloy said. “Our sights are set on that.”
If Thursday’s performance is any indication, MAU has the ability to make a deep playoff run.