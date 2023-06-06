BURLINGTON — Mount Anthony’s Tyrese Pratt proved he’s one of the most talented leapers in the state during Saturday’s Division I track and field state championship at Burlington High School. The MAU senior finished his high school track career winning a gold medal in the high jump with his mark of 1.82 meters (5 feet, 11.75 inches).
Pratt also placed inside the top-five in both the long jump (third, 6.33 meters) and triple jump (fifth, 12.18 meters). When it was all said and done, Pratt accounted for 18 of MAU’s 20 team points in the meet.
“I’m very proud and excited for Ty,” MAU coach Paul Redding said. “Fantastic way for him to go out and end his senior year.”
Cooper Niles contributed with the other two points, finishing fifth overall in the javelin (39.49 meters). Niles wasn’t even sure he was going to be able to compete Saturday after a miscommunication left him off the list. Redding contacted officials in Burlington the morning of the meet, sorted out the error and got his senior into the event. Niles made the most of the opportunity by reaching the podium.
“To see him on the podium with his ribbon and a smile, it made my day,” Redding said.
The Patriots finished 10th out of 12 teams at the Division I meet. St. Johnsbury Academy (135) secured its third consecutive state title.
MAU knew it was in an uphill battle numbers wise – entering into just eight of the 18 events.
Thomas Scheetz competed in both the 1500 (seventh) and 3000 (14th) meters, while Sam Tock took 13th in the 400 meters.
MAU also entered the 4x400 relay team, consisting of Jayden Thomas, James Tock, Jude Waddington and Sam Tock. They finished with a time of 4:06.17, placing them in ninth.
GIRLS
It was a similar story for the Patriots girls, with seven entries in the 18 events. Cara Rockwell recorded a pole vault of 2.58 meters, good for second best in the state for the MAU junior.
Freshman Ella Palisano was the busiest Patriot of the day, competing in four events. She took third in the high jump with her mark of 1.47 meters. Palisano also placed fifth in the 200 meters and took 15th in the long jump. She missed out on qualifying for the 100 meter dash finals by .12 seconds, finishing 10th in the prelims.
Fellow freshman Emily Tibbetts represented MAU in a pair of events, running to an eighth place finish (1:04.99) in the 400 meters, while placing 21st in the long jump. Alexa Sprague rounded out MAU competitors with her 12th place finish in the shot put (8.11 meters).
Palisano and the girls 4x100 relay team continue their season at the New England Regional Championships, taking place this Saturday in Bangor, Maine.