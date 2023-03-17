LUKE RIZIO NATIONALS

Mount Anthony's Luke Rizio competes during Monday's junior national championships classical race. Rizio earned All-American status by placing ninth in the race.

 photo provided by New England Nordic Ski Association / Facebook
FAIRBANKS, ALASKA — Go ahead and add All-American to Luke Rizio’s impressive resume. The back-to-back Vermont gold medal winner and Mount Anthony Nordic star held his own against the fastest skiers in the country this week at the junior national championships, registering top-10 placements in all three of his races.

Representing Team New England, It took Rizio just 23 minutes and 35.6 seconds to earn the All-American accolade during his first race of junior nationals, the 7.5 kilometer classic on Monday. That time put him in ninth place in his under-18 division, though he was just getting started.

Rizio followed that performance with another ninth place finish, this time in the 1.35 kilometer skate sprint which he completed in 3:04.17.

He saved his best for last, grabbing fourth in the country in the 10 kilometer mass-start skate race on Thursday – crossing the finish line in 26:09.2. He was just five seconds behind the winning pace of fellow Vermont skier Tabor Greenberg (26:04) of Green Mountain Valley School.

Vermont skiers swept the under-18 boys events with Greenberg also picking up the victory in the 7.5 kilometer classic with his time of 22:28.6. In the 1.5 kilometer stake spring, it was Stratton Mountain School’s Finegan Bailey (2:52.1) emerging victorious.

Rizio helped MAU secure its second consecutive state championship Feb. 28 at Rikert Nordic Center in Ripton.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

