MAU playoffs (copy)

Mount Anthony QB Tanner Bushee runs right during a game last fall.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

JERICHO — Mount Anthony football returned to its winning ways on Saturday afternoon, defeating Mount Mansfield 47-6.

The Patriots put the game to bed early, jumping out to a 26-0 lead after the first quarter thanks to four touchdowns. Ayman Naser scored two of his three touchdowns in the opening 15 minutes, including a 31-yard reception from Tanner Bushee. That followed a 4-yard rushing TD from the MAU running back.

Bushee added a 10-yard rushing TD in the quarter, and Josh Worthington also scored on a 5-yard rushing TD to cap an efficient first quarter off.

Bushee finished his afternoon 4 of 6 passing for 96 yards with two TDs and one interception. He connected with tight end Sean MacDonald on a 39-yard pass in the second quarter for his other score through the air.

Bushee added a second rushing TD in the second quarter as MAU rolled to a 39-0 lead by the break.

Naser finished the MAU scoring for the day with a score from 2-yards out in the third.

MMU’s Nathan Messier found Luke Subin-Billingsley for a 17-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter.

MAU improves to 3-1 on the season and hosts U-32 for its homecoming game this Friday at 7 p.m. on Spinelli Field.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.