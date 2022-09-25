JERICHO — Mount Anthony football returned to its winning ways on Saturday afternoon, defeating Mount Mansfield 47-6.
The Patriots put the game to bed early, jumping out to a 26-0 lead after the first quarter thanks to four touchdowns. Ayman Naser scored two of his three touchdowns in the opening 15 minutes, including a 31-yard reception from Tanner Bushee. That followed a 4-yard rushing TD from the MAU running back.
Bushee added a 10-yard rushing TD in the quarter, and Josh Worthington also scored on a 5-yard rushing TD to cap an efficient first quarter off.
Bushee finished his afternoon 4 of 6 passing for 96 yards with two TDs and one interception. He connected with tight end Sean MacDonald on a 39-yard pass in the second quarter for his other score through the air.
Bushee added a second rushing TD in the second quarter as MAU rolled to a 39-0 lead by the break.
Naser finished the MAU scoring for the day with a score from 2-yards out in the third.
MMU’s Nathan Messier found Luke Subin-Billingsley for a 17-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter.
MAU improves to 3-1 on the season and hosts U-32 for its homecoming game this Friday at 7 p.m. on Spinelli Field.