BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony boys basketball team made its return to the court Sunday after a 12-day hiatus with a 53-36 win over Springfield.
The Patriots were forced to pause for nearly two weeks after COVID-19 made its way throughout the locker room. They couldn’t practice for a week, either, getting back on the court just a few days before Sunday’s game.
It took a team effort for MAU to earn its second win of the season.
Still, the Patriots aren’t back to their full team quite yet. Only nine of the 13 players on the roster dressed against the Cosmos, including two freshmen who see minutes with the junior varsity team in Dreland Carey and Tatum Stratton.
There were plenty of minutes up for grabs, namely Austin Grogan’s role. Grogan routinely plays all 32 minutes for MAU, but the senior guard was sidelined on Sunday. Aaron Whitman, who has spot-started for the Patriots, was also out. As were role players Josh Worthington, Cole Gino and Ian White. That’s a lot of production MAU was without.
Austin Belville, a regular in the starting lineup, stepped up with a strong performance. The MAU junior scored 11 points, second most on the team.
Belville said it has been a challenging past couple weeks for the team.
“We had a week off, so we’re all kind of rusty.”
Finn McRae gave MAU a boost early, swishing a 3-pointer from the right corner 12 seconds into the game and then hitting another from the same exact spot a minute later, giving MAU a 6-0 lead in the opening 70 seconds.
McRae led all Patriots with 12 points, all coming from the 3-ball.
“He’s been our best shooter in practice,” said Patriots coach Hunter Stratton. “We’ve been waiting for it to translate to the game, and it did today.”
The Patriots took a 15-11 lead into the second quarter. That’s when they benefited from a couple 3-pointers from Tatum Stratton, coach Stratton’s nephew.
The freshman’s jumpers helped MAU build a double digit lead by halftime. In the final 10 seconds of the first half, senior Nate Potter connected on a 3-ball from the right wing. Springfield’s Luke Stocker attempted a 3-pointer of his own with one tick left on the clock, but Belville was there to swat the shot attempt away into the crowd and MAU maintained its 28-17 lead at the half.
Potter tallied just three points, but he played physical on the defensive end. He forced a handful of Springfield turnovers and controlled the boards in his extended playing time on Sunday.
“He made winning plays,” said coach Stratton. “He brings it every day in practice, regardless of if he’s playing zero minutes, two minutes or today where he played probably 15 or 20 minutes. It doesn't matter, Nate is the ultimate worker and a great competitor.”
Potter was one of many Patriots who had an added impact in Sunday’s win.
“Guys stepped up, it was nice to see,” said coach Stratton.
The Patriots controlled play over the third quarter, but Springfield made one final push in the fourth.
Springfield’s Logan Webster tipped-in a second chance basket with 4:33 left on the clock to trim MAU’s lead to 43-33.
While MAU played well offensively, its new rotations caused confusion defensively at times. That confusion allowed Springfield to be in contention with as little as four minutes left in the game.
“Mentally, we kind of got lost and missed a lot of assignments and they were able to stay in the game because we just, defensively, didn’t play well,” coach Stratton said.
The Patriots were able to ice the game at the free throw line, as their final 10 points came from the charity stripe. Springfield managed one made basket during that stretch, a 3-pointer from Chris Jeffers.
MAU improves to 2-6 on the season, but will have to wait more than a week to try and string together its first winning streak of the season.
The Patriots are off until Feb. 7 when they host Hoosick Falls.