The Mount Anthony Nordic team returned to the mountain for a Friday night race at Viking Nordic Center hosted by Burr and Burton.
The MAU boys left with a win, led by Luke Rizio with another first place finish. Rizio crossed the finish line in 13 minutes and 17 seconds, 55 seconds faster than second place finisher Baxter Harrington of Middlebury.
Peter McKenna, Silas Rella-Neill and Riley Thurber placed fourth through sixth, respectively, to round out the Patriots scorers.
Despite both placing inside the top 10, MAU’s Finn Payne (seventh, 14:40) and Collin Bevin (10th, 15:13) did not score. The Patriots finished with 16 team points, followed by Middlebury (28), Burlington (68), Mount Abraham (75), Rutland (125) and BBA (132).
Oliver Viglas was the first Bulldog to cross the finish line, doing so in 16:42, good for 22nd overall. Tobias Counts raced as an individual representing Arlington, and snagged 35th with his time of 17:46.
Middlebury claimed victory in the girls race, finishing with 12 team points. Beth McIntosh had the fastest run of the night, completing the race in 15:36.
MAU placed second, led by Tanis White’s time of 16:29, good for fourth overall. Two more Patriots Eden White (seventh) and Roey Rella-Neill (10th) also grabbed top-10 finishes. Elyse Altland rounded out MAU scorers with her 15th place finish.
BBA did not have enough athletes to field a team, but the Bulldog girls were led by Meredith McGlinn’s 26th place finish.