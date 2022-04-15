BENNINGTON — The core of the Mount Anthony girls tennis team is back for another run at it in 2022, highlighted by senior captain and No. 1 singles player Lexi Gerow.
Gerow and fellow senior captain Abby Farnum were the two Patriots to qualify for the individual state tournament last spring. Another MAU senior, Kristine McKenna, rounds out the three team captains.
With Gerow once again occupying the No. 1 singles spot, the No. 2 singles spot will be a rotation between Farnum and McKenna.
MAU coach Deb Larkin is back for her second season at the helm. She views the No. 2 singles competition between her two captains as too close to call, so both will get a crack at it.
“Abby and Kristine are so equal — and since we play almost everybody twice — we’re going to flip-flop,” Larkin said.
Violet Small will be the Patriots’ No.4 singles player and Meghan Barilone will round out the singles lineup in the No. 5 spot.
“We have a strong singles lineup,” Larkin said.
The doubles duos will remain the same as last year, bringing familiarity on the court for MAU. Leah Smith and Maple VanOrden will be MAU’s No. 1 doubles team while Claire Zimpfer and Sophia Anisman will once again pair up as the No. 2 doubles.
An impressive 22 girls came out for the team this year. Thanks to Larkin’s no-cut policy, there will be plenty of options for the Patriots on the court. She is thrilled with the interest level expressed in tennis around the school.
“It’s wonderful, it really is. And it’s a lifelong sport, we want people to learn.”
The Patriots were scheduled to host Bellows Falls on Saturday, though that match was pushed back to April 23 due to predicted rain.