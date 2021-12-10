BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony is ready to get back on the track after the coronavirus forced a winter away from the sport last year.
The Patriots roster is 25 strong, an impressive number after taking a year away. Other sports that were also unable to compete last winter, wrestling and swimming for example, have seen a significant dip in turn out this year.
The Patriots running community is strong, and they are ready to put in the work in search of new PR’s.
Isaiah Brunache looks poised to break MAU’s school record in the shot put during the winter season. He already did so in the spring, tossing it an impressive 55 feet, 1 inch. Brunache was the Vermont state champion for the spring 2021 track season.
Andrew Ponessi is one of the top sprinters on the roster.
Brooks Robson is another Patriot ready to get better. Robson specializes in the triple jump and long jump, placing within the top-five in both categories last spring. The MAU senior is happy to have a winter track season after a year away.
“We’re feeling really excited about getting back into it,” Robson said.
Morgan Wasburn and River Scoggins are a couple of names to watch on the girls’ side.
Paul Redding takes over as head coach. A MAU alumnus, Redding was a new addition to the MAU football coaching staff this fall. Now he’s ready to lead a team of his own.
“It was a great opportunity,” he said. “To be back at my old high school and to take on a new program, be a head coach. I’ve kind of been waiting a long time for that.”
Redding is assisted by Nicole Sauer.
He takes the reins from Amanda Mullen. Redding is appreciative of what Mullen was able to do with MAU track during her time as coach.
“Coach Mullen did an excellent job of building this program,” Redding said.
Redding takes over a team with 12 seniors. Having people like Brunache,Robson,Ponessi, Wasburn and Scoggins on the team makes his job easier, as many of them are leaders in their own way.
“To have that leadership, oh my gosh, it just makes our job that much easier,” Redding said.
Redding wants to be a resource to help MAU track athletes be the best they can possibly be.
“The ultimate goal is to give these kids the best opportunity to compete at the highest level possible,” he said.
The Patriots kick off their season with a Saturday morning meet at Union College.
ROSTER: Tre’Vaugn Barboza, Emilia Barsotti, Bridget Beal, Alex Bernal, Jade Boynton, Isaiah Brunache, Tiffany Carey Sabrina Carli, Mitchell Cody, Teagan Currier, Gianna Farry, Ethan Laforest, Kaiden Mailhot, Brice Mailhot, Tara Oakes, Andrew Ponessi, Dauntaye Pratt, Brooks Robson, Thomas Scheetz, River Scoggins, Jaden Thomas, Morgan Wasburn, David Wellspeak, Anthony Williams