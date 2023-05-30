BENNINGTON — The Patriots were staring elimination right in the face on Tuesday. They didn’t blink.
Mount Anthony managed just a single hit off Essex ace Tobey Appenzeller through six innings and faced a 4-0 deficit heading into the bottom of the seventh. Essex scored twice in the sixth and added two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh to build its lead, which felt almost insurmountable as the Patriots were down to their final three outs.
The energy shifted when senior captain Josh Worthington began the inning with a soft line drive to left field for a single. The leadoff hit seemed to give MAU some much needed confidence. Three batters later another senior, Connor Hannan, got the Patriots on the board with a double to center that plated two. Nat Greenslet followed suit with his own two RBI double to center two batters later, and suddenly MAU had fought back to tie the game at 4-4.
No. 13 Essex wouldn’t go away, adding two more runs in the eighth inning to take a 6-4 lead. MAU once again showed resilience, knotting the game at 6-all before the Hornets could get out of the frame.
Then Worthington came up clutch once again. With runners on the corners and one out in the bottom of the ninth, he sat on a fastball. Essex reliever Jackson Lyman gave him one he could hit on a 2-1 count, and the MAU senior hit a walk off RBI single into the outfield. The entire MAU dugout met Worthington at first base as a celebration broke out. MAU survived Essex’s best punch, winning 7-6 in nine innings.
“I knew the second I got up, it’s that kind of day and I’m going to end this thing,” Worthington said. “We decided to take the hardest path today, I don’t know why, but I’m just happy for the boys.”
It was a chaotic finish in what was a certified pitcher’s duel through the first five innings. Hannan got the start for the Patriots, and he held Essex scoreless until one out in the sixth inning, when Oliver Lawrence singled in the game’s first run. The Hornets added another on a throwing error by shortstop Tanner Bushee, who was trying to complete an inning-ending double play.
Essex tagged the MAU starter for two more in the seventh as the Patriots found themselves on the brink of an upset.
MAU manager Trevor Coyne said Worthington has been a steady presence all season long.
“He’s the man. If something happens, he doesn’t (hang his head),” Coyne said. “If you watch him out there, he directs everybody.”
Then, Colby Granger limited the damage in the eighth inning. Coyne handed the ball to the senior with two outs in the eighth and the bases loaded, with MAU trailing 6-4. The Hornets had already scored two and were threatening to break the game open even more.
Granger got Davis Harris to strike out, and MAU found itself in the same position as the seventh inning: score or your season is over.
Worthington began the inning by drawing a walk. He came around to score three batters later, as Hannan laced a one-out RBI single up the middle. Aaron Whitman grounded out to second in the following at-bat, but he did his job by plating Carter Thompson, tying the game at 6-all.
MAU advances to the quarterfinals, where it will host No. 6 Burr and Burton Friday at 4:30 p.m.