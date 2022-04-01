Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The all-state selections for Nordic skiing were announced earlier this week and they feature a handful of Mount Anthony Patriots.

A total of 11 Division I boys received all-state nods, and four are from the Division I state champions.

Peter McKenna, Finn Payne, Silas Rella-Neill and Riley Thurber all made the cut.

Luke Rizio, of Twin Valley, won the individual state championship and is among the honorees. Rizio will join the MAU quartet on the mountain next season as he plans to attend MAU.

MAU’s Collin Bevin was named as an honorable mention selection.

Eden White is the lone Patriot representative on the girls all-state team.

