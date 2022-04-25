BENNINGTON —The Mount Anthony girls lacrosse team got right to work against Stratton Mountain School in Monday’s 16-2 victory.
Sophia Kipp earned a win on the opening draw and the ball found the stick of Ava Elmer. The Patriots’ attack raced down field, feeding Elyse Altand near the cage and Altland finished the play with a score. The entire sequence took less than 15 seconds off the clock and sent a message for the remaining 49-plus minutes of play: The Patriots came ready to play.
MAU’s offense was flowing in the first half, anchored by Altand and freshman Roey Rella-Neill. The Patriots raced out to a 10-0 advantage over the first 15 minutes of action and cruised from there.
The groundwork for MAU’s win was laid in its previous contest, a 15-11 loss to St. Johnsbury Academy on Thursday. Although it ended in defeat, the game served as a stepping stone for MAU. The young Patriots played an upperclassmen-laden Hilltoppers team close.
The 16 goals are a season-high for MAU. Patriots coach Alyssa Trudel said it’s nice to see the team’s hard work paying off.
“We’ve been working really hard in practice to continue to identify things that we can improve upon, and transition and shooting are one of those and they showed up today really confident in that,” Trudel said. “I was happy to see some improvement.”
It started with the draw and Kipp. The Patriots gained possession on the first 10 draws of the game before Stratton Mountain won its first of the day. The ball often wound up in the sticks of either Altland, Elmer or Roey Rella-Neill, and the MAU trio made sure the extra possessions didn’t go to waste.
Altand scored four of her game-high five goals within the opening eight minutes of play, including two scores in a 12-second sequence in the 17th minute of the first half. She also assisted on one MAU score.
When it wasn’t Altand, Rella-Neill factored into the first-half scoring burst with three of her own goals while Elmer added two goals and an assist in the opening 25 minutes.
Alexis Harrington rounded out players with multiple scores for the game, putting two into the back of the net.
Stratton Mountain began to find a bit of flow late in the contest, scoring both of its goals in the final half.
Lauren Maynard gave SMS its first goal of the season at the 19:17 mark of the second half, charging the net from the left side of the field and firing one past MAU goalie Taylor Lampron to make it a 14-1 contest.
Sofia DeBitto put another in the net for the Mountain Lions three minutes after Maynard’s score, but that would be it for SMS’s offense for the day.
Lampron went unchallenged for much of the afternoon, making three saves in the win.
Mary Martin had the task of protecting the SMS cage. MAU peppered her in the first half to the tune of 18 total shots. While the Patriots slowed their approach in the second half, attempting eight shots, Martin remained busy. She finished with five saves in the losing effort.
The win brings MAU back to .500 on the season at 2-2. The Patriots have been challenged early, dropping games to talented Mount Greylock and St. Johnsbury teams while eeking out a 13-9 win over Middlebury
Trudel hopes Monday’s commanding win will give her girls a confidence boost.
“We’ve had a couple of really tough matches starting with Mount Greylock, so it was great for them to come out and see things in action and really be able to fire the ball in the back of the net confidently. That allows them to walk in this game ready with a little bit more poise for our next match.”
The Patriots now set their sights on a road match with Brattleboro Wednesday at 7 p.m.