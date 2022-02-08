BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony and Burr and Burton girls basketball first met in Manchester on Jan. 25, in a game the Bulldogs controlled from the jump on their way to a 51-30 win.
During the rematch inside an energized Kates Gym on Tuesday night, fans were treated to a much more back-and-forth affair. This time it was the Patriots who pulled away from the Bulldogs late on their way to a 41-33 win.
From the opening tip until the halfway mark of the third quarter, the rivals battled it out in a one-possession game.
Madi Moore got the scoring started with her 3-pointer two minutes into the first quarter. BBA answered on the other end on the next possession as Josie Powers banked in a jumper. There were a total of 10 lead changes and two ties in the first half alone.
BBA's Macy Mathews gave her team the lead with the final bucket of the first half, a 3-ball from the left wing with 1:21 left in the second quarter. That make gave the Bulldogs a 17-16 lead heading into the locker room.
The start of the second half was more of the same. MAU secured a rebound off a missed BBA foul shot in the opening minute of the second half and started a fast break. Meghan Barilone found a streaking Lexi Gerow who finished the layup to put MAU up a point.
Barilone made both of her free throw attempts a couple minutes later, growing MAU's lead to three.
Mathews once again had the answer the Bulldogs were looking for, splashing a 3-pointer from the top of the key with a little over five minutes left in the third quarter, tying the game at 20.
A Barilone layup 15 seconds later marked the 12th — and final — lead change of the night. From that point on, the MAU defense dialed in and on the other end of the floor, the Patriots aggressively drove to the hoop and converted their foul shots at a high clip to outlast their rivals.
Sophia Kipp sank both her free throw attempts at the 4:14 mark of the third quarter, giving MAU the first two-possession lead for either team of the game nearly 20 minutes into play. They would not allow the game to get that close over the remaining 12 minutes.
Taeya Guetti hit a mid-range jumper with 3:21 left in the quarter, building MAU's lead to 26-20. That would be the final points of the third.
MAU's defense came up big in the third quarter, as Mathews' make from deep were the only points BBA scored the entire period. The home team finally seized the momentum in the back-and-forth affair heading into the final eight minutes.
They wouldn't give it back.
Moore connected on her second 3-pointer to open the scoring in the fourth, growing MAU's lead to nine.
The Bulldogs ended a nine-minute scoreless streak on a Julia Decker steal and score in transition with 4:14 left to play, bringing the Bulldogs within seven. Decker had a team-high 10 points for BBA.
Moore was fouled driving to the lane on the other end of the floor and made one of two foul shots. Then, BBA began to step on the gas a little bit as Decker hit a shot a few feet beyond the 3-point line to bring the Bulldogs back within five, 30-25, with 3:45 left.
The Bulldogs pulled within five with as little as 2:10 left on the clock on a Amelia Tobin offensive rebound and putback, but with the Patriots draining the clock and taking care of the basketball, BBA had no choice but to put MAU on the foul line.
From there, MAU iced the game at the line. The Patriots got to the line a season-high 30 times, and connected on 22 of them.
MAU coach Larry Andrews said his team finally put an entire game together and it payed off with a win.
"We took it to the basket at the right opportunity, we didn't force anything."
Leading that charge was Barilone, who stepped to the charity stripe 10 times on Tuesday. She made nine of those attempts. She led the Patriots with 15 points in the win.
"She makes quiet points, she gets hustle points," Andrews said. "She's done a good job. Her and Maddie Moore, they're they're starting to work together up there."
Moore made her way to the line eight times herself, making six. She pitched in with 12 points.
Guetti also got to the charity stripe a total of six times, hitting five. It was an efficient night for MAU.
Andrews challenges his team to hold their opponents under 40 points. He believes that is the recipe for success for this year's Patriots team.
Coming off a 39-38 win over Woodstock on Saturday, he may just be right. MAU has its first winning streak of the season and improves to 3-11 overall as the season nears its end.
The Bulldogs fall to 4-14 on the season.