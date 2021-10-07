Mount Anthony football has been listening to its fair share of the band Baha Men in practice this week. It’s Burr and Burton week for the Patriots, which begs the question “Who let the dogs out?”
MAU is coming off its most impressive game of the season, a 41-0 thumping of previously unbeaten U-32. They have moved past that and are honing in on another tough test; the Division I Bulldogs.
Coach Chad Gordon knows facing BBA is never easy.
“BBA is always very disciplined, they're not going to make mistakes that hurt them, you’ve got to beat them. they're not going to beat themselves,” Gordon said. “That just comes from good coaching, and they've got a great coaching staff that's been doing a lot of good things up there for years.”
BBA won the 2018 Division II championship. The Bulldogs made the leap to Division I in 2019, coach Tom McCoy’s first year leading the program. Under McCoy’s guidance, the Bulldogs once again brought the championship trophy back to Manchester.
Gordon said it’s crucial the Patriots do not make any unforced errors against the Bulldogs.
“We got to make sure we play a clean game, and try to make them make mistakes,” he said.
MAU is 3-2 to begin the season, its best five game start since 2009. Its two losses have come against some of the strongest competition in the state, first a 45-14 loss to Bellows Falls in week two, followed by a 35-7 defeat to Rutland in week three. Bellows Falls and Rutland, both undefeated to date, sit atop the Quality Point Rating (QPR) for Division II and I, respectively. QPR ratings dictate playoff seeding.
Turnovers plagued the Patriots in both those losses. There were three fumbles against Bellows Falls, and six team turnovers in the loss to Rutland.
In comparison, the Patriots have turned the ball over just once in each of its wins.
BBA is coming off a win itself, topping Mount Mansfield 34-13. The week five win boosted the Bulldogs record to 2-3.
BBA lost its starting quarterback Jack McCoy to a broken wrist in a week two loss to Rutland, turning the reins over to senior QB Will Addington.
Haiden Jones has been responsible for a large part of BBA’s offense thus far. The hard running tailback is a change of pace for what has been an air-raid style offense in years past. Jones will undoubtedly play a large role in Saturday’s contest in Manchester.
The Bulldog line is anchored by David Keyes, a disrupting force.
The MAU offensive and defensive line played well in last week’s victory. They will need a repeat performance if they want to secure a victory on Saturday.
A couple changes on the offensive line have proved beneficial for Gordon and the Patriots. Connor Barrett made the switch from tight end to center during week four, and Ian White made the switch to starting tackle.
“Moving both those guys to (the offensive) line, our line got a lot more physical and a lot more athletic, and it's shown on the field,” Gordon said.
Senior captain Andrew Gilbert shifted from starting center to guard.
The improved line play has opened the door for MAU to run the ball effectively. Ayman Naser leads the charge for MAU backs, but Gavin Schnoop and Cole Gino have also gained solid yards on the ground. The Patriots backfield is rich with talent.
“Any one of the three could start for us,” Gordon said. “It's very comforting knowing that if we need to make a switch or if someone goes down we have someone (else), you know, next man up type attitude.”
Fullback Hayden Gaudette can also move the chains on the ground. The bruiser almost never goes down on first contact.
The offensive line changes have also positively impacted the defensive line.
Landen Quackenbush was a two-way starter, but now can focus solely on his defensive responsibilities. Kaleb Carpenter has also impressed both stopping the run and getting to the opposing quarterback.
Speaking of quarterbacks, MAU had two heading into the season. Braeden Billert and Tanner Bushee were in a competition for the starting gig. Both saw playing time during MAU’s 37-0 week one victory over Mount Abe.
It is Bushee who remains the signal caller, though Billert has quickly turned into one of the sophomores favorite targets on the field.
Gordon said the focus is finding the best 11 players to take the field for his team.
“They’ve both settled into their role,” Gordon said. “Tanner gives us a little different look at quarterback, and having that extra weapon to throw to (in Billert) makes us tougher to defend.”
The results speak for themselves. Bushee found Billert in the back of the end zone during the fourth quarter of last week’s win over U-32 for a 20-yard touchdown, the lone passing touchdown of the game for the Patriots.
MAU and BBA square off Saturday in Manchester at 1 p.m. for what should be an entertaining contest between the rival schools.