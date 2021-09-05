BENNINGTON — A tough first test awaited the young Mount Anthony girls soccer team in perennial powerhouse Champlain Valley on Saturday at Spinelli Field.
MAU held CVU to just one score over the opening 26 minutes of play, but the Redhawks found their groove as Skyler Kingsbury found the ball on a corner kick with 13 minutes remaining in the opening half and scored on a header.
CVU scored again five minutes later, building a 3-0 lead they would take into the half on its way to a 6-1 victory over the Patriots.
“It’s a different level of soccer from them to us. They are the premier program in the state and every program should be trying to get to the bar that they’ve set,” MAU coach Aaron Wood said.
By halftime, CVU had a significant 18-5 advantage in shots. MAU keeper Lexi Gerow held it down for the Patriots with 10 saves in the half and was the main reason the team remained in contention after the opening 40 minutes.
“She did a great job in there,” Wood said. “Without her, it gets out of hand really early.”
The Patriots struck first in the second half off the foot of tri-captain Meghan Barilone. The senior striker gained possession of a MAU corner in the center of the field and was able to place it in the back of the net.
“It’s nice to score against CVU. We’ll watch how many goals they give up at the end of the year, and it won’t be very many,” Wood said. “It’s nice to see our girls execute. Meghan (had) a great strike (and) nice little volley there to finish.”
That trimmed the MAU deficit to two, but CVU’s Chloe Pecor quickly stole back the momentum with a nice display of dribbling. Pecor maneuvered through a pair of Patriot defenders and her strike made its way past Gerow for the fourth CVU goal of the afternoon. It was Pecor’s second goal, as she was also responsible for the last score of the first half.
The Redhawks peppered the MAU net throughout the 80 minutes of play, totalling 35 shots to MAU’s eight.
Gerow tallied 21 saves in the loss, including a penalty kick save. The senior tri-captain felt like she had to lead by example both with her play and her attitude for a Patriot squad that rolled out four freshman starters for their first-ever varsity action.
“I knew going into the game that our biggest thing was to just stay calm and composed,” Gerow said. “I couldn’t show if I was being let down or like being negative; we just had to keep our heads up so I could keep the other girls uplifted since they’re younger.”
One of those freshmen, Rowie Rella-Neill, made her impact on the contest. Rella-Neill found herself around the ball during the majority of the second half, applying pressure on the CVU defense on multiple occasions.
“The freshman class is strong,” Wood said. “The future’s bright here, we just need to get more girls to play soccer.”
Next up for MAU is a Thursday tilt against Brattleboro at 7 p.m. in the Lady Patriot tournament.