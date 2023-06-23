BANGOR, MAINE — When Ayman Naser, Connor Barrett and David Janz hoisted the Vermont Division II state championship trophy on Rutland’s Alumni Field last November, the Mount Anthony seniors believed it would be the final time they would share the same football uniform.
All had aspirations to play college football, but it felt unimaginable that they would end up inside the same locker room again. The trio had multiple offers from schools scattered across New England, and there’s a multitude of factors that go into a student-athlete during the recruiting process: academic offerings, the coaching staff, program fit and the campus atmosphere, to name a few.
Yet, one school more than 300 miles and nearly a six hour drive from Bennington checked all of those boxes for all three of them — Husson University.
By early March Naser, Barrett and Janz were officially teammates once again, all committing to Husson within a 10-day period, giving the NCAA Division III school an influx of MAU talent.
That wasn’t necessarily the plan at first. They remained locked in during their final high school football season, and didn’t discuss their future plans as they helped guide MAU to new heights. After the season, they helped each other out with the recruiting process, but still weren’t of the mindset that they would all wind up at the same school.
“It just kind of happened that we all felt the same about the campus and the atmosphere,” Barrett said.
So why Husson? Naser, who ran for more than 1300 yards in his last season with the Patriots, was drawn in by the culture. The running back received offers from Nichols College, Anna Maria College and Husson, taking multiple visits to different schools. Once Husson reached out, he knew it was the right fit.
“They’re a winning program – I wanted to join that culture of winning and be a part of that,” Naser said. “The coaches made me feel like they wanted me to be a part of the family.”
Husson is coming off a 5-6 season, but that doesn’t tell the full story of where the program is at. The Eagles changed conferences prior to the 2019 season, leaving the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference after claiming four conference championships in a five year span. They just wrapped up their third season in the Commonwealth Coast Conference, making the playoffs for the first time since making the jump from the ECFC to the CCC.
Barrett, a two-way starter at MAU who’ll play outside linebacker for the Eagles, connected with the coaching staff. Defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator Paytton Hobbs and head coach Nat Clark are a big reason why Barrett will be suiting up in the green and gold this fall.
“Hobbs did a really good job recruiting all of us, and he was very persistent in doing so,” Barrett said. “And then coach Clark – he’s a dude, he’s a really good coach.”
Janz had a unique recruiting experience after a torn ACL cut his senior season, his first with MAU, short. He wasn’t sure if he would be able to take the next step in his playing career after suffering the season-ending blow, but received his first offer from Westfield State University in January. Not long after that, Husson got in contact with the offensive lineman and Janz felt a family vibe from the program from day one. He wanted to join that community.
“(The recruiting process) was stressful until coach Hobbs started texting me,” he said. “Then I was like, this just seems right.”
MAU coach Chad Gordon also played a big role in all aspects of the recruiting process. From helping his players with paper work, to getting them more exposure and talking with every single school that offered one of his players – Gordon was there to help every step of the way.
“He did a lot for us,” Barrett said.
Janz was the first to commit to the Eagles, doing so in late February. Barrett announced his commitment just days later, and both turned their attention to Naser, pitching him to join forces.
What they didn’t realize was Naser had already committed, but decided to keep his decision under wraps until he posted it on his Twitter March 4.
Just like that, MAU north was born.
Naser and Barrett’s football journey are intertwined from the very beginning. They started with flag football more than a decade ago in elementary school, and ending their local playing careers as state champions.
“We’ve done it all together,” Naser said.
They’ll get the opportunity to share the field again come August when training camp officially starts.
For Janz, it’s another opportunity to play alongside Barrett and Naser after his season-ending injury. He’s excited for some friendly competition between the three former Patriots.
“(Connor) on defense, in practice, I’m pancaking him,” Janz said with a smile. “(Ayman’s) running for a touchdown every time.”
Husson opens its regular season Sept. 2, hosting Norwich University at Dr. John W. Winkin Sports Complex. Kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m.