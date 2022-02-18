BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony Patriots are the kings and queens of the Southern Vermont League Nordic ski world, sweeping the league championships this week.
For the boys it was a runaway victory, scoring 40 combined points between the classic and skate individual races and the relay. Rutland finished second with 127 team points, while Brattleboro (134) rounded out the top three.
Beginning with a strong showing on Feb. 9 in the classical race, the MAU boys continued its momentum on Tuesday in the skate discipline at Mt. Top. Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio, one of the top skiers in the state, grabbed the win with his time of 16:56. Woodstock’s Quinn Uva and MAU’s Peter McKenna tied for second, each crossing the finish line in 18:27.
Following that duo were a pair of Patriots as Finn Payne (18:53) and Riley Thurber (18:55) took fourth and fifth, respectively. MAU finished out its strong showing by winning the relay race on Thursday at Woodstock.
It was a much tighter competition on the girls side. The Patriots needed a win in the relay to claim the SVL crown, and that’s exactly what MAU got.
MAU (52) trailed Woodstock (53) by a single point heading into the relay. The Patriots edged Woodstock in the final event to capture the SVL title.
In Tuesday’s skate race, Woodstock’s Victoria Bassette took home the win with her time of 21:09.
Eden White continued her strong season for the Patriots, finishing second (22:15) overall. Sylvie (24:40) and Katherine Normandeau (25:03) of Brattleboro took third and fourth, respectively and Woodstock’s Ada Mahood (25:24) finished out the top five.
Sadie Korzec (eighth, 25:56) and Roey Rella-Neill (ninth, 26:05) rounded out the Patriots inside the top 10.
The Patriots now set their sights on the state championship. The classic race will take place Thursday at Craftsbury, while the skate race will be March 1 at Rikert Nordic Center.