CHITTENDEN — Mount Anthony Nordic had itself a day at Mountain Top, sweeping the first leg of the Southern Vermont League championships Tuesday afternoon.
Luke Rizio once again set the pace, racing well ahead of the competition and finishing in 13:35 to claim the individual championship. He was one of five Patriots to finish inside the top-10: Riley Thurber (14:33, fourth), Peter McKenna (14:45, sixth), Finn Payne (14:46, seventh) and Silas Rella-Neill (15:24, ninth). Collin Bevin finished just outside, in 11th, with his time of 16:18.
The Patriots finished with 13 team points, with Woodstock (35) taking second, Brattleboro (62) third, Rutland (80) fourth and Burr and Burton coming in fifth with 102 team points.
The MAU girls also grabbed a victory, finishing with 20 team points, just ahead of Woodstock’s 29.
The Patriots were paced by Tannis White’s time of 16 minutes and 55 seconds. While she was technically fourth to cross the finish line, White secured the individual SVL crown as the first three racers to cross the finish line were from Middlebury, which does not compete in the SVL.
Beth McIntosh was first to finish at 16:18, followed by teammates Mary Harrington (16:28) and Ava Schneider (16:50).
MAU’s Eden White was fifth overall, finishing in 18:15. Roey Rella-Neill finished just outside the top 10, in 11th, with her time of 19:55. Elyse Altland rounded out MAU scorers with her 17th place finish.
The SVL championships continue Feb. 9 at Prospect Mountain for the classical race, followed by the relays on Feb. 15 at the Brattleboro Outing Club.