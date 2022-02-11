The Mount Anthony Nordic team started the Southern Vermont League championship races off with a strong showing Wednesday at Wild Wings. The boys comfortably won the classical discipline with a team score of 16.
Coming in second place was Brattleboro with 56, followed by Rutland (58), Woodstock (60) and Burr and Burton who scored 76.
The MAU girls also won the race with 22 team points followed by Woodstock (30), Brattleboro (35) and BBA with 77.
Multiple MAU skiers competed at Craftsbury over the weekend. By the end of Wednesday’s race, they’d gone roughly 25 kilometers on their skis in just a few days’ time.
“We’re a little tired right now, but it shows that we can still hold on and perform well even when we’re tired,” said MAU coach Rob Short. “And that’s the biggest takeaway from the race; our training is going to get us through this high level of racing period that we got going.”
The top four for the MAU boys remained unchanged. Riley Thurber placed third overall, Finn Payne was seconds off of him for fourth, Peter McKenna took sixth and Silas Rella-Neill earned seventh overall.
Luke Rizio — racing as an independent out of Twin Valley — once again took home the individual win with his time of 14:22, 46 seconds faster than Woodstock’s James Underwood who placed second.
Woodstock’s Victoria Bassette earned first place in the girls race with her time of 18:42. MAU’s Eden White (19:10) placed second followed by Brattleboro’s Ava Whitney. Patriot teammates Sadie Korzec and Roey Rella-Neill rounded out the top-five.
As MAU looks toward Tuesday’s SVL skate championship race and the team relay race on Thursday, Short says the key to success is consistency.
“Staying the course and keep doing what we’re doing. We will find our success that way.”