WOODFORD — Both the Mount Anthony boys and girls Nordic teams won in convincing fashion during the classical portion of the Southern Vermont Championships Wednesday afternoon at Prospect Mountain.
The boys finished with 10 team points, well ahead of runner-up Woodstock (46). MAU had eight of the top 10 finishers in a dominant showing on the Patriots’ home mountain.
Luke Rizio completed the race in 14 minutes and .89 seconds, a little more than 50 seconds better than the field to secure the win. Patriots Finn Payne (14:51), Peter McKenna (15:01) and Silas Rella-Neill (15:05) followed suit, placing second through fourth, respectively. The fastest time from an athlete not donning the red, white and blue came from Woodstock’s James Underwood (15:07), who finished in fifth place.
Riley Thurber (15:11) took sixth, Collin Bevin (16:48) earned eighth, Holden Morrison (16:54) finished ninth and Chase Gauthier (16:57) took 10th overall to round out a great showing for MAU.
The MAU girls combined for a team score of 11, also well ahead of second place Woodstock (30).
Patriot Tannis White (18:13) clocked the fastest time in the field, 18 seconds better than Eden White’s second place time of 18:31. Elyse Altland (19:09) secured third as the Patriots grabbed the three fastest times of the event. Five out of the top-10 finishers Wednesday were Patriots.
Brattleboro’s Katherine Normandeau (19:10) finished fourth, followed by MAU’s Roey Rella-Neill (19:41).
Emily Tibbetts’ time of 20:47 was good for 10th overall.
The SVL championships conclude with the team relays, which are scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Brattleboro Outing Club.