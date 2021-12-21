WOODFORD — The Patriots boys Nordic team barely missed out on a state championship last winter as Mount Mansfield edged Mount Anthony by a total of five points to secure the crown.
With no seniors on last year’s squad, MAU is hoping to finish the job this time around.
“One of our goals is (winning) states this year,” said MAU co-captain Peter McKenna. “We just merely missed it last year and we all trained hard this summer; we’re looking strong this year.”
McKenna is one of a handful of skiers on the boys' side who has MAU positioned among the top teams in the state.
He finished 16th individually in last year’s classic state championship, and 11th in the skate race.
Riley Thurber led the Patriots in both races at states, placing third in the classic and fifth in skate. Finn Payne also finished inside the top 10, earning seventh overall in each discipline.
Fellow co-captain Silas Rella-Neill is another returner who placed for the Patriots in the classic, earning 16th overall.
MAU has the pieces in place to make another run at a state championship. For the time being, they’re just focused on improving each and every day. The top MAU skiers hope to push everybody on the team to improve.
“We hope to lead by example,” Rella-Neill said. “We want to train hard each day and do good at time trials and races, and then hopefully other people train hard with us and follow the example that we set.”
MAU coach Rob Short is confident with his group. He says the boys have put in the work in the offseason and are very hungry to get their season started.
“We know where we stand in the state, it's very clear,” Short said.
The key to success? Continuous progress.
“Just bettering their results from last year, taking the next step forward,” Short said.
Those incremental improvements could very well serve as the difference maker between another narrow defeat and hoisting the trophy at the end of the season.
The return of the relay races at the state championships could bode well for MAU. Last season there were no relay races due to the coronavirus, one of a handful of changes to the way the sport operated. The relay races could have been the difference maker for MAU, who finished first in skate and second in classic.
Short said the kids are excited for a type of race that is new to many of them.
GIRLS TEAM
The girls are coming off a fourth place finish at states, but are facing a much different challenge than the boys this season.
Five of the 13 girls from last year’s team have since graduated, including Maggie Payne.
Payne was the lone Patriot to finish within the top-10 in both state races last winter, finishing seventh in the classical and sixth in skate.
Eden White will play a crucial role in filling Payne’s shoes. White placed ninth in the state in the classical race as a freshman last year, and hopes to help pave the way for MAU this season.
Sadie Korzec and Reagan Joly are this year’s captains, both returning members for MAU. They are hoping to help recreate the success from last year with a younger team.
“There's a lot of really good girls this year,” Joly said. “They're definitely gonna step up and take the place of the girls that we lost last year.”
Short said time will tell who will rise to the top on the girls' side, but he is confident in the group as a whole.
“They're all capable of stepping into those shoes,” he said.
The Patriots were set to host a meet at Prospect Mountain on Dec. 14 to begin their season, but had to cancel due to lack of snow.
Their next scheduled meet is a skate race on Dec. 29 at Woodstock.