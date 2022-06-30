The Mount Anthony middle school cross country team is looking for seventh and eighth graders who are interested in being active.
No prior experience is necessary. Cross country is a great sport for beginners, kids who haven’t been on a team before, or anyone wanting to try something new.
Race distances are typically around 1.5 miles, and training is very adaptable for all fitness levels.
Any and all seventh or eighth graders are welcome and encouraged to sign up. That includes students at Mount Anthony Middle School, Grace Christian, Sacred Heart or students who are homeschooled.
If interested, email coach Katie West at katie.west@svsu.org.