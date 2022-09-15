MAU XC

Hunter Favreau (left) and Greta Bitteker (right) pose after Wednesday's cross country meet.

 Photo provided
Mount Anthony Union Middle School cross country showed up to its season opener ready to rumble on Wednesday night at Otter Valley.

Down six runners, both teams had an impressive showing. The MAU girls won, scoring three, with a total of 15 points. The boys finished in third after scoring four for 29 points.

Hunter Farveau had an excellent showing, placing third on the boys side with his time of 13:30. Greta Bitteker paced the MAU girls with her fifth overall finish and second place finish on the girls side with her time of 14:01.

The course was just shy of 3k.

