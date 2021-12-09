BENNINGTON — One year, 10 months and 18 days. That’s how long it had been since the Mount Anthony swim team last competed in an event, all the way back on Jan. 21, 2020. On Thursday, the Patriots returned to the pool in a dual meet with Pittsfield.
MAU’s boys came away with a 56-30 win, while Pittsfield’s girls team left Bennington with a 96-24 win of its own.
Keegan Avienu won all five races he swam in for the Patriots, including three relays. With Pittsfield’s boys roster at three swimmers on Thursday, they were unable to field the four swimmers necessary to compete. The three relays gave MAU a 24-point cushion before anyone touched the water.
Avienu also placed first in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of two minutes, 31.72 seconds and the 500 freestyle with his time of 7:01.53
DJ Roy took home another individual win for MAU. Roy’s victory came in the 100 yard freestyle, finishing in 1:14.61, two seconds ahead of teammate and second place finisher Charlie Thompson.
Shay Callahan secured the lone victory on the girls side for MAU, doing so in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:30.18. Callahan placed second in the 500 freestyle with her time of 6:03.30.
Kendall Madison and Aislinn McManus each had one second place finish for the Patriots as well, in the 100 freestyle (1:06.93) and 100 breaststroke (1:31.68), respectively.
It was Jody Driscoll’s first meet as the MAU coach. He said the kids were just happy to get back in the pool.
Driscoll takes over a team that on the girls side has its fair share of year-round swimmers. MAU was battling injuries in its opening meet, with multiple girls not swimming on Thursday.
Of the six boy Patriot swimmers, three competed in their first event on Thursday.
“I have two that have learned to swim in the last week and a half,” Driscoll said. “So far, we’re making pretty good progress.”
Driscoll acknowledged that numbers are down across the board as a result of not being able to swim last winter.
MAU hits the pool again Tuesday as they host Hudson High School at the Bennington Rec Center at 4:30 p.m.