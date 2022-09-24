BRATTLEBORO — Mount Anthony boys soccer improved to 5-1 on the season with a 3-1 win over Brattleboro on Saturday morning.
Sillas Rella-Neill got the scoring started, converting a penalty kick in the first half. The Patriots expanded their lead in the second half on a Luke Eggsware score, assisted by Pete McKenna.
Brattleboro cut into MAU’s lead thanks to a penalty kick score of its own with under 10 minutes left in regulation. Ozzie Van Hendrick was responsible for the lone Brattleboro goal.
The Patriots put Brattleboro away thanks to a McKenna goal and Sam Umphlett assist with two minutes remaining to bring the score to 3-1.
MAU (5-1) returns to the pitch Tuesday at Otter Valley at 4:30 p.m. Brattleboro falls to 3-3 and is at Burr and Burton Friday at 4:30 p.m.