MAU soccer (John James) vs BBA 8/16/2022 (copy)

Mount Anthony's Collin Bevin celebrates a goal earlier this season.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Mount Anthony boys soccer improved to 5-1 on the season with a 3-1 win over Brattleboro on Saturday morning.

Sillas Rella-Neill got the scoring started, converting a penalty kick in the first half. The Patriots expanded their lead in the second half on a Luke Eggsware score, assisted by Pete McKenna.

Brattleboro cut into MAU’s lead thanks to a penalty kick score of its own with under 10 minutes left in regulation. Ozzie Van Hendrick was responsible for the lone Brattleboro goal.

The Patriots put Brattleboro away thanks to a McKenna goal and Sam Umphlett assist with two minutes remaining to bring the score to 3-1.

MAU (5-1) returns to the pitch Tuesday at Otter Valley at 4:30 p.m. Brattleboro falls to 3-3 and is at Burr and Burton Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.