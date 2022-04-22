BENNINGTON — With Friday’s Mount Anthony boys lacrosse game against Rutland tied 6-6 by the end of the third quarter, it was either team’s game heading into the final 12 minutes of action. MAU co-coach Paul Reif said his players were hungry to turn the tides amid a three game losing streak and leave Veterans Memorial Field with the win.
“The guys practiced so hard this week,” Reif said. It's taken us a while to get back to the basics of lacrosse and they started playing it today. They just didn't want to lose, they weren't going to accept losing.”
A four goal fourth quarter combined with better defensive play over the final 12 minutes led to a 10-7 MAU win in what was a very physical contest.
That no-quit mindset Reif mentioned was exhibited by Evan Eggsware in the winding minutes of the third with MAU trailing by a goal.
Eggsware picked up a ground ball in Rutland’s attack area, raced down the far sideline and into the Patriots attack area. As he passed to teammate Cam Cummings near the Rutland cage, a Raiders defender tackled Eggsware to the ground. With the officials flag floating in the air waiting to call unnecessary roughness on the Raiders, Cummings finished the chance near the net to even the score at 5.
Eggsware stayed laying on the ground for a couple minutes after the score, having the wind knocked out of him. He’d get up and jog off the field, giving the Patriots the jolt of energy the team was lacking at times in the first half. From that point forward, MAU scored five goals to Rutland’s two to close out the victory.
“We just fought today. They didn't want to lose. We've had a really tough schedule to open up. We didn't play as well as we wanted to, I think we could have gotten a couple of those games but you know, it's one game at a time,” Reif said.
With six minutes remaining in the first half and MAU trailing 4-3, Patriots goalie Hayden Gaudette was called for a 30 second penalty. That forced backup goalie Landon Brimmer into the action in a pivotal spot.
Rutland had a chance to pad its lead, but the Raiders quickly realized Brimmer isn’t your average backup goalie. He made one save while Gaudette was inside the penalty box, and MAU elected to have him play out the remainder of the first half. In total, Brimmer made four saves while only allowing one in the net. While the Patriots offense went cold over the final minutes of the first half, Brimmer kept his team in the game with his stellar play.
“It's tough for him because he is an excellent goalie, and the state’s gonna see this soon,” Reif said. “He's had to sit behind Hayden last year and this year, he knows his role, but he's been our hardest worker all season. He knows everything, his lax IQ is through the roof and he's the type that can go in cold and make a stop for you and be a leader. We are extremely fortunate to have him on our side.”
Tyler DeBoer and Cummings paced the MAU offense with three goals apiece, while Henry Frechette scored two. James Murphy and Aiden Moscarello each tallied one goal in the winning effort.
With the win, MAU improves to 2-3 on the season. They get to play at home again on Thursday, this time with Brattleboro coming to town for a 4:30 p.m. start.