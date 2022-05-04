STRATTON — Mount Anthony boys lacrosse defeated Stratton Mountain 16-3 on Wednesday behind a five goal performance from Henry Frechette.
Tyler DeBoer and James Murphy each tallied two goals.
The Patriots played all-around team defense in the win. Hayden Gaudette made nine saves protecting the cage for MAU.
Lucas Lincourt, Evan Eggsware, Aiden Moscarello, Colin Bevin, Nate Potter, Chase Gauthier and Gavin Schnoop rounded out the offensive for MAU, each scoring one goal.
The Patriots improve to 4-4 on the season and face Burr and Burton in Manchester today at 4 p.m.