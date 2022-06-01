BENNINGTON — No. 6 Mount Anthony lacrosse was already well on its way to a playoff win over rival No. 11 Brattleboro on Wednesday afternoon when Colin Bevin was handed four minutes worth of penalties for a pair of slashes with 5:27 remaining. By that point, the Patriots held a commanding 16-1 lead.
The way MAU responded on the ensuing penalty kill showed everyone in attendance why the Patriots feel like they can beat anybody right now.
The MAU defense locked in, doubling would-be Colonel attackers when they neared the net. MAU’s man-to-man defense didn’t let that happen often, making life difficult with every pass. And when a Brattleboro player did get a look at the net, Hayden Gaudette made it his mission to not let anything past him.
MAU killed the entire four minutes without allowing a score, highlighting the team’s best defensive outing of the season in a 16-1 dominant victory.
MAU’s defense has shown flashes in the final couple weeks of the regular season; they put a full game together against the rival Colonels.
“Coach [Frank] Gaudette’s got this defense playing lights out right now; The whole team has finally bought into the team concept defense and they’re just hungry,” said MAU co-coach Paul Reif. “They don't want to let anything up. Our man-down team has been superb the last two weeks, at least, and that carries over; it gives us the energy in transition and it feeds the offense.”
The lone Colonel goal came from Alex Baker with 4:44 remaining in the first half, but the damage was already done. The Patriots goals came early and often, scoring seven times in the first quarter. Henry Frechette finished his day with five goals, all coming in the first half.
His first score of the game was the most innovative.
Cam Cummings attacked the net just over a minute into the action and attempted a shot that bounced short of the cage. Frechette somehow deflected the ground ball - surrounded by Brattleboro defenders -into the back of the net without gaining possession of the ball with 10:41 on the clock.
Cummings put one in the back of the net just 19 seconds later off an assist from Chase Gauthier, and just like that the Patriots scoring party was underway.
Seven different Patriots scored, including three seniors who celebrated their senior day with a win.
Cummings scored three times and assisted on two more goals, senior midfielder Nate Potter had two goals and Ved Patel scored once. Patel’s motor never stopped on Wednesday; if there was a ground ball in his vicinity he was the one scooping it up and giving MAU the possession.
All six of MAU’s seniors were a massive reason for the win as defenders Eric Whitman and Cam Becker were studs on the defensive end and Gaudette, per usual, was a wall protecting the MAU cage with 11 saves.
Gaudette’s counterpart, Brattleboro’s Thaddeus Sawyer, also had himself an impressive day despite the lopsided score. MAU kept the opposing keeper busy all afternoon, finishing with 40 team shots. Sawyer had a save on 13 of them.
MAU took an 11-1 lead into the half and Cummings expanded the lead with a pair of goals midway through the third quarter, bringing the game to a running-clock situation with more than 17 minutes left and leaving little doubt of who would be advancing to the Division II quarterfinals.
MAU advances to play at No. 3 Harwood Friday at 4:30 p.m. and Reif is confident in his team’s ability to grab the win up north.
He believes the Patriots are battle-tested after playing a Division I heavy regular season.
“We'll be ready. I still believe that we have the hardest schedule in D-II this year,” Reif said. “We've been tested and we've improved; we fixed our holes and we'll be ready to play. The bus ride will not bother us.”