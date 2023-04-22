MAU boys lax 4/22/2023

Tyler DeBoer moves by a defender during n April 15 home game against Lyndon. 

 Photo provided by Kristen Barrett
BENNINGTON — Tyler DeBoer is beginning  to make game-winners a habit. The MAU junior attack broke an 8-8 tie Saturday against Woodstock as MAU grabbed the 9-8 victory. It’s his second game-winning goal in as many games, as he also scored the difference maker in Thursday’s overtime win in Rutland. DeBoer and Henry Frechette led the Patriots offense, each scoring three times.

The MAU defense came up big all afternoon, causing turnovers and securing ground balls. Finn Payne, Devon Hurley and Nathan Lincourt all played sound defensively, as did MAU goalie Landon Brimmer (21 saves).

Brimmer saved his best for last, making a save with just 4 seconds left to seal the victory.

MAU (3-2) plays again Tuesday at Brattleboro at 7 p.m.

