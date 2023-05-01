BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony lacrosse has put its early season struggles behind them. After starting the season 0-2, the Patriots have secured five straight wins, the latest a 15-1 decisive victory over Stratton Mountain on Monday.
The MAU defense was locked-in from the opening whistle, allowing limited looks for the Bears. The defensive performance is even impressive considering the amount of time MAU players spent in the penalty box.
MAU was flagged 11 times throughout the contest and its players accumulated a total of 10 minutes worth of penalties. Despite this, MAU did not surrender a single score a man-down.
“They played together as a unit,” coach Frank Gaudette said about his defense. “We’ve been pretty good man-up, man-down all year. They take a lot of pride in it.”
Chaz Benyik was responsible for the Bears lone score, spinning free from his defender while drawing a flag as he absorbed a slash to the helmet with just over eight minutes remaining in the game. He finished the free play by beating MAU’s Landon Brimmer (11 saves) and finding the back of the net.
At the conclusion of the play, MAU’s Finn Payne was sent to the penalty box for two minutes, locked-in, for the hit. A minute later, he was joined by teammates Tyler DeBoer and Henry Frechette who were called for a slash and a push respectively, putting three Patriots inside the penalty box for 30 seconds.
MAU didn’t waver, gaining possession after an errant SMS shot and then firing one of its own on the other end of the field. While it didn’t materialize, the Patriots made it abundantly clear they were going to remain aggressive, even while facing a crowded penalty box.
Frechette released as SMS looked to clear, but James Murphy jumped in front of the pass and found Collin Bevin near the net and the senior finished the play with his third score of the afternoon. The Patriots were two players down, yet still found the back of the net. The shorthanded score is no accident, as the team’s philosophy is to remain aggressive at all times.
“We tell the guys if they got free hands, then take the shot” Gaudette said. “I think a lot of teams tend to think you’re just going to not shoot. If we got the free hands, we’re gonna take the shot.”
The offense was plentiful for MAU, led by Aiden Moscarello’s four goal, two assist day. The senior attack did all of his scoring in the second half as MAU built on its 6-0 halftime lead.
His first score of the day came midway through the third quarter and opened up the second half scoring. As he approached the net, Moscarello pump faked SMS goalie Oliver Kosinski, creating a shooting lane that he capitalized on for the score.
Kosinski was stellar protecting the SMS cage, finishing with 17 saves. Kosinski forced the Patriots to pick their spots in order to beat him. That’s exactly what Murphy (two goals, one assist) did to register the game’s first goal midway through the first quarter. The MAU attack beat his man, picked his spot in the center of the field near the cage and roped a shot into the upper left corner of the net to give MAU a lead it would not relinquish.
Frechette and Lucas Lincourt were also threats offensively, each tallying three scores. DeBoer (three assists) and Evan Eggsware (two assists) played the role of facilitator.
MAU (5-2) sits atop the Southern Vermont League, and there’s a sense of belief in the locker room.
“The energy has been great. The seniors have really bought in,” Gaudette said. “They’ve got a good vibe amongst themselves – they’re having fun with it and they’re believing.”
Next up is an SVL matchup against Burr and Burton Friday at 4:30 p.m.