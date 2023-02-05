BURLINGTON — Ella Palisano has led the charge for Mount Anthony indoor track all winter, despite this being her first high school track season. That continued this weekend as the freshman left the state championship meet at the University of Vermont with a pair of top-3 finishes.
Palisano grabbed third in the high jump with her mark of 5 feet, 1 inch. Sabine Brueck of North Country secured the state title with a 5’3” jump.
The Patriots freshman also took third in the 300 meter race, crossing the finish line in 43.96 seconds. Sarah Hall of Essex (43.07) won the event.
The MAU 4x200 relay team impressed with its third place finish. Gianna Farry, Alexa Sprague, Abby Hodges and Palisano combined for a time of 1:57.53, just one second slower than runner-up South Burlington and seven seconds off the pace of winner Essex.
Hodges raced to a ninth place finish (8.1 second) in the 55 meter dash, while Farry (11.25) took ninth in the 55 meter hurdles. Cara Rockwell earned 10th in the 600 meters with her time of 2:06.08.
The MAU girls finished in sixth place with 23 team points. Essex (136) won the state championship.
Thomas Scheetz was the lone MAU participant on the boys side, competing in the 3000 meter. Scheetz finished third with his time of 9:28.95. Luke Miklus (9:02.85) of Essex won the individual medal while St. Johnsbury’s Nathan Bernier (9:27.14) finished in second.