BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony cross country celebrated its senior day meet at Willow Park on Tuesday.
Seven Patriot seniors: Mitchell Cody, Ethan LaForest, Ved Patel, Andrew Ponessi, Conner Randall, David Wellspeak and Sadie Korzec all ran their final regular season home meet.
On the girls’ side, MAU ran to a second place finish, behind winner Burr and Burton and ahead of Brattleboro.
Mill River’s Annika Heintz paced all runners with a time of 22 minutes and six seconds.
Burr and Burton’s Liara Foley finished second overall at 22:31. Brattleboro’s Ava Whitney (22:32) and BBA’s Grace Cabasco (23:29) finished third and forth, respectively. The first Patriot to cross the finish line was Ella Saccio, coming in fifth with her time of 23:56.
Bulldogs’ Molly Burnham (6th) and Lilly Harris (8th) also placed within the top-10, as did MAU’s Eden White (9th) and Korzec (10th).
The Burr and Burton boys claimed victory, with two top-five finishers. Isaac Vernon’s time of 18:47 was good for second overall, only behind Stratton Mountain School’s Micah Bruner (18:37). BBA’s Amos Smithwick finished fourth overall in the race with his time of 18:55. Finn Payne paced the Patriots on the boys’ side with his 8th place finish and time of 20:17.
Bulldog Michael Hornby also snuck into the top 10, with a 9th place finish just behind Payne with a time of 20:23.
Brattleboro placed second on the boys’ side, followed by MAU in third. Long Trail finished fourth and Rutland wrapped up the team scoring with its fifth place finish.
MAU’s next race will be Oct. 2 at Thetford.