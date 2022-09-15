BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony football has rallied around two words from day one of summer workouts: Unfinished business. The Patriots’ Week 3 opponent is a stark reminder of exactly what was left unfinished last fall.
MAU welcomes Bellows Falls to Bennington on Friday night in what will be a rematch of last year’s Division II state championship game, a contest in which the Terriers snatched the trophy with a 57-35 victory.
If the early season results hold true, these two 2-0 teams appear on the fast-track to another D-II championship bout come November.
The Patriots are coming off de-facto bye week after their home-opener was forfeited by Spaulding because of a lack of eligible Crimson Tide players and moved the Patriots to 2-0 on the season. The MAU coaching staff took advantage of the last minute change, electing to scout Bellows Falls’ Week 2 home game against Fair Haven in person, a game in which the Terriers extended their winning streak to 13 with a 35-14 victory.
Patriots captain and senior lineman Connor Barrett said the players’ focus immediately flipped to Bellows Falls when they learned about Spaulding’s forfeit on Friday afternoon.
“I feel like we’re working as hard as we can this week to beat Bellows Falls, it’s been our vision all year. (This is) the biggest game of the season,” Barrett said ahead of Wednesday’s practice.
The focus is on the present in the MAU locker room. So much so, Gordon admitted he still hasn’t watched the entirety of last season’s championship defeat.
“Obviously (I) remember, I saw the highlights from it, but to watch it from beginning to end … I don’t think I’ve watched it at all.”
The focus has been on this year’s film. The MAU coach believes it doesn’t matter as much when facing a team that is notoriously known for its commitment to the run.
“There’s no surprise what they’re gonna do,” Gordon said. “Coach (Bob) Lockerbie has always got the team very well prepared, very focused. They’re fundamentally sound, and they’re gonna do what they always do: They’re gonna run the ball and run the ball and run the ball, and then when they pass, they’re hoping that you’re not ready for it.”
So far, the results speak for themselves. Bellows Falls has racked up 782 rushing yards through its first two games of the season, running past, over and through its opponents thus far. Quarterback Jamison Nystrom and running backs Caden Haskell and Walker James each have north of 150 rushing yards through two contests, led by Haskell’s 317 yards on 47 carries.
In MAU’s Week 1 46-20 thrashing of Colchester, Barrett made himself comfortable in the Lakers backfield, finishing his night with three tackles for a loss. Barrett said the key to slowing the Bellows Falls rushing attack starts with the MAU D-line.
“I feel like containing the edges and setting the edge are definitely one goal, and getting pressure on the few pass plays they run is gonna be big.”
On the offensive side of the ball, MAU is confident in its abilities. The offense starts with quarterback Tanner Bushee and running back Ayman Naser, who both proved capable of producing against the Terriers defense in the championship game.
Bushee threw for 346 yards and three TDs as MAU desperately attempted a second-half comeback. One of his favorite targets that day was Naser, who accounted for 137 receiving yards and two TDs.
The tandem let it be known in their only game action this fall that they’re going to remain a problem for opposing defenses all year, combining for 475 yards of total offense in the win over Colchester.
The offense is much more than just those two, though, and Naser believes that will work to MAU’s advantage in the Week 3 showdown.
“I have a lot of confidence in myself but we have more weapons now,” the MAU captain said. “We have Josh (Worthington), we got Carter (Thompson), then we got (Gavin) Schnoop at fullback, and then obviously Tanner is an athlete himself at quarterback.”
The MAU running back feels as though MAU’s talent stacks up against anybody in Vermont, regardless of division.
“I think talent wise we have it all; our defense is solid, the whole offense is solid – I feel like we’re top dog in the state, not gonna lie,” Naser said.
MAU will look to show that Friday night at 7 p.m. under the lights at Spinelli Field. The significance of this Week 3 contest is not lost on those in Bennington.
“Every game is important. But this one, I think it has a little more to it,” Gordon said.