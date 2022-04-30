The Mount Anthony girls tennis team faced multiple factors in a pair of road matches this weekend: Wind, cold and eight hours of travel added additional obstacles that ended in a win and a loss for the Patriots
In Friday’s match those conditions plus a good, young Woodstock team with strong players throughout their lineup gave the Patriots their first loss of the season, dropping the match 5-2. Lexi Gerow (6-4, 6-3) and Abby Farnum (7-5, 3-6, 10-8) showed that they have the skills and experience to use their A and B games when they needed to, winning No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively against two very good opponents.
Violet Small (2-6, 2-6) in No. 3 singles, Meghan Barilone ( 5-7, 3-6) in 4 and Elise Fischer (3-6, 2-6) in 5 singles tried hard, but couldn’t get past their opponents.
Both No. 1 and No. 2 doubles fought close matches. Leah Smith and Maple Van Orden lost 10-12 in a never-ending first set tiebreaker, and lost a close second set, too.
Claire Zempfer and Sabrina Carli in No. 2 doubles fought for every point as the temperature dropped and afternoon became evening, not finishing until 7:30 p.m. after losing two close sets that could have gone either way.
MAU bounced back with a resounding 7-0 sweep against Hartford on Saturday where each match was won by at least four games.
The Patriots return to the court Tuesday at Brattleboro at 4:30 p.m.