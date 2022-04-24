BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony girls tennis started its season with a 5-2 win over Bellows Falls on Saturday afternoon.
Co-captains Lexi Gerow (6-1, 6-3) and Abby Farnum (6-4, 6-4) played in No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively for the Patriots and continued their winning ways, clinching their matches in two sets.
Violet Small, playing her first tennis match ever, stepped up to play in No. 3 against a seasoned player and lost (4-6, 5-7) in a very close, very well played match.
Elize Fischer played in the No. 4 singles slot. Her experience and improved play from last year resulted in a competitive match, falling 1-6, 4-6 in straight sets.
The doubles shined for MAU. Leah Smith and Meaghan Barilone in No. 1 doubles won decisively (6-1, 6-1) as did MAU No. 2 doubles Claire Zempfer and Sabrina Carli (6-1, 6-1) after shaking off some first time, first match jitters.
Mia Ponessi played in 5 singles and won in a walkover. Ponessi came ready to play and hopes to have her first on-court match when the Patriots return to the court on Tuesday at Woodstock. That match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.