FARNUM (copy)

Abby Farnum keeps her eye on the ball as she prepares for a return during a 2021 match.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony girls tennis started its season with a 5-2 win over Bellows Falls on Saturday afternoon.

Co-captains Lexi Gerow (6-1, 6-3) and Abby Farnum (6-4, 6-4) played in No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively for the Patriots and continued their winning ways, clinching their matches in two sets.

Violet Small, playing her first tennis match ever, stepped up to play in No. 3 against a seasoned player and lost (4-6, 5-7) in a very close, very well played match.

Elize Fischer played in the No. 4 singles slot. Her experience and improved play from last year resulted in a competitive match, falling 1-6, 4-6 in straight sets.

The doubles shined for MAU. Leah Smith and Meaghan Barilone in No. 1 doubles won decisively (6-1, 6-1) as did MAU No. 2 doubles Claire Zempfer and Sabrina Carli (6-1, 6-1) after shaking off some first time, first match jitters.

Mia Ponessi played in 5 singles and won in a walkover. Ponessi came ready to play and hopes to have her first on-court match when the Patriots return to the court on Tuesday at Woodstock. That match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.