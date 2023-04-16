BRATTLEBORO — A venue change did not deter the Mount Anthony girls tennis team in its season opener on Saturday. MAU swept Bellows Falls 7-0, playing at Brattleboro Union High School as BF’s court was deemed unplayable.
Violet Small highlights a group of seven returning Patriots, playing in the No. 1 singles role. Small defeated her opponent 6-1, 6-0. Captain Leah Smith played No. 2 singles, grabbing a 6-0, 6-0 sweep, as did MAU’s No. 3 Claire Zimpfer.
Team Manager Erica Jansch played a more experienced player and won 6-2, and came from behind to win the second set 6-4. Mugadasa Sadat brought home the final singles win with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 victory. Luisa Novelli and Gloria Fernandez played No. 1 doubles and continued the winning streak at 6-0,6-1. Unfortunately Bellows Falls was unable to field a second doubles team, so Maggie LaBatt and Faun Realmuto won No. 2 doubles by default.
MAU coach Deborah Larkin commented that she’s viewing this season as a building, yet promising season after losing six starters from last year’s team. The Patriots have seven returning and seven new players, all of whom are eager, are practicing hard and showing real promise.
Bellows Falls is also rebuilding. Many of its players are freshmen and sophomores and have just started playing this spring. All Patriots exhibited very good sportsmanship and helped their opponents when they had questions during the matches.
The Patriots (1-0) return to the court April 25 for their home opener, hosting Woodstock at the Bennington Recreation Center for a 4 p.m. match.