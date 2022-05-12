BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony girls tennis got its revenge on Woodstock on Wednesday afternoon. The Patriots lost their prior matchup to the Wasps, in Woodstock on April 29, 2-5.
On Wednesday, it was a very close 4-3 win for MAU.
The two teams were tied with three wins each, with just No. 2 doubles play left to decide the outcome.
It was a new combination for the Patriots, as Sabrina Carli and Maple Vanorden had not played a match together before.
“That wasn’t evident as their playing styles and good communication complemented each other on the court,” said MAU coach Deborah Larkin.
The Patriots No. 2 doubles sealed the team win with their own, defeating Woodstock’s No. 2 doubles 6-3, 6-2.
Lexi Gerow started the Patriots off with a comfortable (6-3, 6-1) win in No. 1 singles. Kristine McKenna took on a tenacious No. 2 singles opponent, but wasn’t able to outlast her, losing in two sets (6-4, 6-2) after a two-hour battle.
Abby Farnum , playing No. 3 singles, won her first set, and was ahead in the second when the heat affected her breathing. She took a little time, cooled down with ice and continued play. Farnum dropped the second set, but was determined to win the tiebreaker, which she did 10-8.
Elise Fischer, originally penciled into the No. 4 singles slot for the Patriots, switched to No. 5 singles after her opponent had to retire from her match because of an ankle injury.
Fischer was able to slide to No. 5 singles, but dropped her match 6-0, 6-2.
Megan Gates, originally MAU’s No. 5 singles player, earned the win but didn’t play her match as she switched to No. 4 singles.
“Megan was a very good sport about this change of lineup and hopefully will get another chance to play a varsity match this season.,” Larkin said.
Larkin is impressed with the team’s doubles evolution as the season has progressed.
In No. 1 doubles, Leah Smith and Meghan Barilone battled Woodstock’s No. 1’s. The first set went Woodstock’s way 6-2. Barilone and Smith bounced back with a 6-3 win in set two, forcing a super tiebreaker. Woodstock ultimately squeaked out the win 10-8 in a close match.
MAU returns to the court at Burr and Burton Saturday at 11 a.m.