BENNINGTON — A strong start to the Mount Anthony girls tennis team’s season continued Thursday afternoon against visiting Mount St. Joseph Academy. On top of battling their opponent, each player had to deal with significant wind throughout play, with gusts exceeding 30 mph at times.
In the end, it was MAU that navigated the court and the elements, sweeping MSJ 7-0.
Patriots No. 3 singles player Violet Small impressed in her match against MSJ’s Elizabeth Williams.
The MSJ No. 3 took the opening game of the match without Small registering a point, but the Patriot quickly settled in. Small responded, winning the following three games.
Later in the set, ahead 5-2, she sliced a return to the far side of the court, placing it in a difficult spot for Williams to do anything with. The MSJ No. 3 was able to get her racket on it, but her shot didn’t have enough power on it and Small clinched one of her harder-earned points of the match. She closed out the first set shortly after, winning 6-2.
Williams once again took the win in the opening game of the second set, putting Small behind early.
Small responded in a big way, not dropping a point for the remainder of the match.
The Patriot said that the wind added an extra element to her approach on Thursday.
“You always have to be thinking about it, especially when you switch [sides of the court],” Small said. “You have to think about whether it’s going to go away from you or towards you.”
As Small led 4-1 in the second set, the No. 1 Patriots double tandem of Leah Smith and Sophia Anisman earned the first official MAU victory of the afternoon, defeating MSJ’s No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-0.
MSJ was forced to forfeit the No. 2 doubles match, as the duo did not make the trip to Bennington because of an illness. That put the Patriots ahead 1-0 before the first serve of the afternoon.
Small wrapped up shortly thereafter to put MAU ahead 3-0 on the day, needing just one more win to clinch the team victory.
And that team-clinching win came from No. 1 singles Lexi Gerow, defeating her opponent Sophia Hussak 6-2, 6-0.
The win officially brought MAU to 2-0 on the season, but the Patriots were not finished.
In No. 2 singles action, Abby Farnum grabbed a 6-1, 6-0 victory over MSJ lefty Sarah Guerrier to put MAU ahead 5-0 on the day.
The impact the wind had on Thursday’s match was most evident on a single point during the No. 5 singles match between MAU’s Elise Fischer and MSJ’s Tashina Forrest.
Forrest served with Fischer leading 5-0 in the first set. Fischer got her racket on the serve and returned it over the net, playing it a little short. Forrest approached the net and went underhand on the return, lofting the tennis ball into the sky.
In normal weather conditions, Forrest’s shot would have easily made its way over the net and she likely would have been rewarded with the point. Instead, the ball went roughly 12 feet vertically as it caught a strong wind gust that killed all of the shot’s momentum. After fluttering around in the air for a couple of seconds, the ball bounced back on Forrest’s side of the net.
While that match proceeded on, MAU No. 4 singles player Meghan Barilone took care of business, winning her match 6-1, 6-1.
Fischer wrapped up the MAU sweep with an ace on match point, earning a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
MAU coach Deborah Larkin was pleased with what she saw from her team on Thursday.
With Thursday being the first of three straight days of matches, Larkin believes the sweep will generate confidence for her girls as they prepare for away matches against Woodstock on Friday and Hartford on Saturday.