Mount Anthony girls tennis secured its second win of the season on Thursday, defeating Mount St. Joseph Academy 6-1.
The Patriots won convincingly, allowing the Mounties just 16 games across six matches. MSJ's lone win came courtesy of a MAU default in the No. 5 singles position.
MAU's No. 1 doubles pairing of Luisa Novelli and Gloria Fernandez made quick work of their opponents, winning in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.
Violet Small played No. 1 singles for MAU, earning a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Elizabeth Williams.
Lara Manzi, Claire Zimpfer and Mia Ponessi earned convincing victories in the No. 2 through No. 4 singles spots, respectively.
Faun Realmuto got her first varsity experience in the win, teaming up with Erica Jansch in No. 2 doubles. MAU won that match 6-2, 6-1 to close out the victory.
Realmuto was scheduled to compete in MAU's season opener versus Bellows Falls, but the Terriers were forced to default that match. MAU coach Deb Larkin said Realmuto was excited to get her first match under her belt.
"She was happy with her play, and winning with Erica was very special" the MAU coach said.
The Patriots (2-1) host Hartford at the Bennington Recreation Center Saturday for an 11 a.m. match.