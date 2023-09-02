BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony girls soccer has its third different head coach in as many years. The latest staff hopes that trend stops with them.
Nicole Sauer is now head coach while Jeremy Neill, the longtime boys assistant soccer coach, has moved over to the girls’ team. Brooke Remington, the Patriots’ co-coach in softball, also joined the team this fall in a volunteer capacity. All three are MAU alumni and are focused on providing all 18 girls on the roster with the support they need to be successful this fall.
Senior Tiffany Carey, junior Roey Rella-Neill and sophomore Ella Palisano captain the team, and all three share something in common: they’ve all played vital roles as underclassmen.
Carey leads the team’s six seniors as an integral part of the defense, a role she’s filled since joining varsity as a sophomore. Rella-Neill looks poised to once again be MAU’s main scoring threat. The midfielder has been an impact player since stepping on the pitch as a freshman. Then there’s Ella Palisano, who is still an underclassmen, yet vaulted to captain status this fall. The sophomore protects the Patriots’ back line and is a strong communicator on the field.
“Our captains are the strength of our team,” Sauer said. “They’re the voice of our team. They’re the ones that lift up everyone around them.”
That unity will likely factor into how successful a young, yet experienced, Patriots team can be this season. MAU has seven sophomores on the roster, with a handful of them coming off impactful seasons last fall. Palisano, midfielder Tanis White and forward Emily Tibbetts all saw plenty of playing time during last year’s 6-8-1 season.
All four of the team’s juniors: Rella-Neill, Maggie LaBatt, Abby Sekora and Alicia Harrington, also saw a lot of the field a year ago.
Carey leads the seniors, with Ani Palisano back for her second season as the starting goalie.
The Patriots opened their season on Spinelli Field Friday afternoon against the powerhouse of Vermont girls soccer: Champlain Valley.
CVU has reached the Division I state final every season since 2017, capturing four titles during that span. The RedHawks are the defending champions, beating Mount Mansfield 1-0 in the 2022 final. CVU flashed its dominance in the season-opener, handing MAU a 12-0 loss.
“We knew our first game was going to reveal a lot, and here we have it,” Sauer said. “This (was) a real test, and it’s right in front of your face where your weaknesses are. Now we have a starting point to work on and work forward.”
The first year coach is confident in MAU’s ability to bounce-back from the rough start.
“Our girls are collectively amazing,” she said. “The energy is up. Everybody’s so excited about the season. Our coaching staff is top-notch and we’re going to give them everything that we have to make sure they’re successful.”
There were positive signs in the defeat, namely the play of Palisano protecting the net. The senior made 16 saves, including back-to-back glove saves in the closing minutes of the first half. The Patriots subbed her out with roughly 10 minutes remaining in the contest to give sophomore Claire Rivers some varsity experience.
“She did great back there. I think she came off (the field) thinking ‘Oh my gosh, I let in so many,’” Sauer said. “I said ‘Did you look at how many you saved? Over 15 saves.
She saved a lot of goals and I’m so proud of her,” she continued. “She’s a leader and I think she has a great season ahead of her. She just has to keep up the confidence.”
Chloe Pecor led CVU with four goals. The senior captain secured a hat trick in the first half as the RedHawks raced out to an 8-0 advantage by halftime.
The Patriots return to action Thursday, hosting Hoosac Valley in the Lady James Tournament at 7 p.m.
Roster: Maggie LaBatt, Lauren Campbell, Maddy Brimmer, Ella Palisano, Emily Tibbetts, Abby Sekora, Roey Rella-Neill, Tanis White, Fiona Palisano, Alicia Harrington, Ani Palisano, Maya Davis, Tiffany Carey, Shea Loomis, Riley Lampron, Violet Small, Lucy Poole, Claire Rivers