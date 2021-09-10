BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony girls soccer recorded its first win of the season on Thursday night, downing Brattleboro 4-0 at Spinelli Field.
In the second game of the Lady Patriot Classic, MAU settled in on its home field. After watching from the stands as Burr and Burton downed Hoosac Valley, it was the Patriots’ turn to put on a show.
Alexis Harrington was the first to put the ball in the back of the net as number 18 scored in the 18th minute of the first half. A MAU corner resulted in a group in front of the net battling for position, and the ball. A MAU shot attempt deflected off a Brattleboro defender. Off the ricochet, the ball found another MAU foot whose shot was mere inches from going into the net, but instead bounced off the top of the crossbar. That’s when Harrington secured the rebound, and finally converted the scoring chance for the Patriots. The third effort goal would be the difference maker, but MAU was not finished scoring.
Roey Rella-Neill constantly found herself beating the defense with her speed. MAU fed through balls to the freshman, who found herself with a handful of scoring opportunities.
One of those opportunities came late in the first half. Rella-Neill beat a Brattleboro defender to a ball in open space, and had just the keeper to beat.
Brattleboro’s Jenna Powers made a great kick save to deny the score and keep the game at 1-0 heading into halftime.
Rella-Neill got her revenge in the second half, scoring twice. Linnaia Connell also scored for the Patriots, and Elyse Altland assisted on two goals.
McKenna Brighton was named player of the game by MAU coach Aaron Wood.
The Patriots will now battle BBA in the championship game Saturday at 7 p.m. at Spinelli Field.