Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing during the afternoon. High 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.