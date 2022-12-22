WOODSTOCK — What the Mount Anthony girls Nordic team lacks in terms of total numbers they make up for in quality of skiers. It’s a similar story to last season’s team, and the Patriots are hoping to continue to show progress this time around.
MAU, who retain all but one skier from last winter, are aiming to make the podium this season after missing out by one position in 2022.
“We want to build on what we had last year,” said captain Elyse Altland. “I would like to get third.”
MAU coach Rob Short echoed Altland’s statement, saying the goal is to reach the podium at states. Two new skiers enter the mix, including freshman Tanis White who Short said will challenge the veteran skiers.
Fellow captain Reagan Joly is confident in this year’s group.
“We’re still a small team, but we have a lot of strong skiers,” Joly said. “Everyone’s really dedicated, it’s gonna be a good season.”
“We have a strong group of girls, a lot of veteran girls,” Short said.
The Patriots season kicks off today at Wild Wings. Having a race before the holidays has almost become a luxury, as a lack of snow fall early in the season has canceled December races over the past few years.
Altland sees the season-opener as a good tune-up opportunity.
“It’s nice to get out there early and just get a race under our belts before we really get into it,” Altland said. “It’s nice to have that practice race where you can dust off the rust from last year.”