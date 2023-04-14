MIDDLEBURY — Mount Anthony girls lacrosse kicked off its season with a 14-11 victory at Middlebury Friday afternoon.
Elyse Altland led the Patriots with five goals, helping MAU jump out to an 8-2 lead by the half.
After trading goals to begin the second half, the Tigers cut its deficit to just two, 10-8, as some unforced MAU turnovers translated into fast break scores on the other end of the field.
MAU regrouped, coming together to earn the win. Taylor Lampron (13 saves) had a huge game protecting the MAU cage. Ava Elmer (3) and Skye Colvin (2) added multiple goals for the Patriots.
Roey-Rella Neill scored once and added six draw controls, while Abby Sekora, Alicia Harrington and Lexi Allard each put one in the back of the net for MAU.
The Patriots play their home opener Saturday against Lyndon at 3 p.m.