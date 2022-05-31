BENNINGTON — No. 8 Mount Anthony girls lacrosse needed an answer early in the second half of Tuesday’s Division I playdown against No. 9 Mount Mansfield.
The Patriots dominated the first 16 minutes of action, jumping out to an 8-2 lead but the Cougars responded in a big way, flipping momentum in their favor to close out the first half and start the second. During that span, MMU scored five times while holding the Patriots scoreless.
Alyssa Benson’s score moving left to right in front of the MAU net with 16:24 remaining in the game brought MMU all the way back within one goal, trailing 8-7.
That answer was freshman midfielder Abby Sekora, who single handedly stopped the MMU run with two scores in less than 30 seconds.
With 14:26 on the clock, the refs stopped play after a Cougar’s infraction and Sekora set up at the eight-meter mark with the ball in her stick. The Patriot charged in a few steps, abruptly stopped and fired one into the back of the net.
MAU gained control on the ensuing draw and the ball found Sekora’s stick. This time, she maneuvered past multiple Cougar defenders on her way to the net and delivered her second score in a 13-second span to build the Patriots’ lead back up to three.
Sekora’s two quick scores proved to be the difference maker; MAU regained momentum and cruised over the final 14 minutes of action to a 12-8 victory to advance to the Division I quarterfinals.
Elyse Altand, MAU’s number one scoring option, saw double and triple teams most of the afternoon. She did manage to score two goals, but MMU’s game plan was to make somebody else other than Altland beat them.
Sekora did just that and MAU coach Alyssa Trudel was proud of the way her freshman stepped up in her first career playoff game.
“We have a dynamic team. When the rest of our attackers see the opportunities. they’re continuing to build their confidence,” Trudel said. “Abby’s been working, building, into this midfield role and I couldn’t be prouder of how she just played.”
Sekora wasn’t finished with her mini-run. She found fellow freshman Madi Moore in front of the net with 13:58 left and Moore scored the second of her two goals in the win. Passing was a strong suit for the Patriots all afternoon; half of their 12 scores were assisted on.
The first half saw a lot of ball movement and cuts near the net for MAU, where five of its eight goals were set up with an assist.
Quick passes have been something Trudel and the MAU coaching staff have emphasized throughout the year.
“Just try not to get flat; continuing to maintain possession is a key to winning a game and making sure everyone recognizes that there’s nobody sitting and watching,” Trudel said. “All seven attackers need to be a part of the play for us to have a winning game.”
That’s exactly what the Patriots did on Tuesday. With temperatures hovering around 90 degrees, the quick movement was imperative to MAU’s success. The Patriots appeared to have more in the tank late in the contest compared to a MMU team that largely relied on fast break opportunities for its scores. Benson had a game-high five scores for the Cougars, but had to create a lot on her own.
Another key for MAU was the play of goalie Taylor Lampron, especially early. Neither team was dominating possession over the first 15 minutes of play, each attempting seven shots, but MAU jumped out to a 5-1 lead. That’s because Lampron already had five saves by that point, and MAU’s shots were finding the back of the net. The freshman goalie finished her day with nine saves.
“Coming in as a freshman as a starting goalie for anybody is going to be a huge challenge, but she has played big all season,” Trudel said. “She’s continued to pick up her saves and just has more confidence, especially with our clears and controlling.”
MAU is now faced with arguably its toughest task of the season in No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (12-2) Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the Division I quarterfinals.