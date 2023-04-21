RUTLAND — Mount Anthony girls lacrosse continued its winning ways Friday afternoon, defeating Rutland 16-5 behind a strong second half performance.
The Patriots built on their 6-4 halftime lead throughout the second half, pairing strong defense with timely scoring.
Elyse Altland (six goals, one assist) and Ava Elmer (three goals, five assists) led the charge offensively. Roey Rella-Neill had a game-high five draw controls and added a goal.
Lexi Allard (two goals), Alicia Harrington (one goal, one assist) and Skye Colvin (one goal, one assist) rounded out the MAU scoring. Taylor Lampron played well protecting the cage, making 11 saves.
MAU (3-0) hosts Brattleboro Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.