BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony girls basketball sent a message during Monday night’s 48-18 victory over cross-state foe Hoosick Falls: It’s not going to be easy playing inside Kates Gym this winter.
The Patriots used a suffocating defense and fed off the energy from their boisterous fans to earn their first win of the season. MAU held the Panthers to three total first half points, and Hoosick Falls had only one field goal made up until the three minute mark of the third quarter.
First-year coach Daemond Carter wanted to see his team build off Saturday’s season-opener, a 57-26 loss to Essex. While the result didn’t favor MAU in that one, the coach liked what he saw in terms of effort against the Hornets. In the leadup to Monday’s contest against Hoosick Falls, Carter challenged his girls to be dominant.
“I kept using the word dominate throughout practice,” he said. “There’s a difference between winning and dominating. In that first half, especially, that was dominant.”
It certainly was. MAU raced out to a 7-0 lead two minutes in behind five of Madisyn Crossman’s game-high 15 points. Carter initiated “defense” chants from the Patriots bench, and the MAU faithful responded with ear-piercing noise making things difficult for a young Hoosick Falls team.
“It's a tough place to play, their student section gets pretty loud,” said Hoosick Falls coach Rich Cooney. “I think it might have rattled us a little bit at the beginning.”
Mackenna Roberson gave the Panthers their first field goal at the 7:20 mark of the second quarter, banking in a contested jump stop layup. Roberson led Hoosick Falls with 6 points, including the team’s lone make from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.
By halftime, MAU built a comfortable 24-3 advantage.
Facing a pretty substantial deficit heading into the locker room, Cooney encouraged his players to keep their foot on the pedal.
“You’ve got to keep shooting, they’ll go in,” said the Hoosick Falls coach. “You’ve got to have faith [in yourself]. I have faith. I just [told] them, ‘keep shooting.’”
The Panthers responded with an improved showing in the second half, putting up 15 points in the final two quarters.
One player on the court who certainly wasn’t afraid to let shots fly was MAU’s Grace Kobelia, who connected on three 3-pointers in a four possession stretch early in the fourth quarter, putting a bow on MAU’s first win of the season.
Madisyn Moore pitched in with a dozen points, and facilitated the MAU offense from the point guard position. Carter likes what he’s seen from the sophomore and attributes her hard work in the offseason to her performance on Monday.
“She’s growing, she’s getting comfortable,” he said. “She had a hell of a summer. She was one of the girls you didn’t have to ask, she was calling, trying to find her way into the gym and putting up shots.”
It was the first win of Carter’s coaching career, who spent last year as an assistant coach for the MAU boys basketball team. After the game, many of his former players met him on the court to congratulate him on the milestone.
“The bonds with those kids, I’m always going to remember,” Carter said. “It came full-circle.”
The Patriots (1-1) return to the court Saturday in Rutland for the North-South Classic against Champlain Valley at 3 p.m. Hoosick Falls (0-2) travels to Berlin/New Lebanon for a 7:30 p.m. tip on Wednesday.